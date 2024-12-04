Ahead Of Delhi Polls, Congress Moves To Woo Voters Of Resettlement Colonies

Delhi Election 2025: With Delhi assembly elections approaching fast, the political parties are now working to woo every section of the society. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is extending its pension and health coverage, the BJP promised to continue the free electricity and water schemes being run by the current dispensation. Now, the Congress party has come out with a fresh promise.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said the if voted power in the National Capital, the grand old party would give ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies. Yadav accused both the AAP and BJP of misleading residents of resettlement colonies, unauthorized colonies, and slums over the past 11 years with false promises to secure their votes. "We will provide ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies when the Congress comes to power in Delhi. The Congress never indulges in empty rhetoric. It fulfils all its promises," he asserted.

He emphasized that granting ownership rights to residents in these areas would enable them to access bank loans for their children’s education and marriage, significantly improving their quality of life. Yadav also said that the Congress will provide free electricity up to 400 units a month if it assumes power in Delhi.

Yadav further asserted that during the Congress rule in Delhi and at the Centre, the party prioritized the resettlement and welfare of the underprivileged, ensuring they could live and work with dignity like other residents of the city. The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February next year and the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates in the first or second week of January.