Ahead of US President Donald Trump exiting office, daughter Ivanka Trump says this on India

Just a month ahead of US President Donald Trump exiting office, his daughter Ivanka Trump has made a comment on India.

US President Donald Trump will exit office in January and just a month ahead of the move his daughter Ivanka Trump has made a comment on India.

Ivanka, 39, who is also a senior advisor to the president, in a tweet on November 30 recalled her visit to India in November 2017. She had led a high-powered US delegation to the Global Entrepreneur Summit in November 2017 in Hyderabad.

A strong India-US friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, has said.

"Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi! As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries’ strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she tweeted.

Ivanka shared four pictures from the event including that of the prime minister. President Trump, the First Lady and his entire family have shown special love and affection for India.

Trump's last trip to India was in February wherein he addressed a historic rally with Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad. Ivanka had accompanied the president on his India trip.

Donald TrumpIvanka Trump
