Ahead of visit to India, US President Donald Trump retweets WION news report on his trip

As the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump comes round the corner, the Indian media is busy covering all aspects related to it. Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, he will arrive in India on February 24 and 25.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will inaugurate the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which is touted to be the world's biggest stadium. Also, in his list is to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On Wednesday, while WION News was reporting on the many details of the royal welcome to be accorded to Trump on his upcoming visit to India, one of their tweet's was retweeted by the US President himself.

A 22-kilometre long roadshow is planned for his royal welcome in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. While in New Delhi has spent Rs 120 crore for Trump's 3-hour visit to Ahmedabad. That's Rs 1.5 crore per minute that the US president spends in the Gujarati city.

Reports suggest a 10-member all-women team led by an IPS officer will assist Melania during her stay. They have been instructed on cyber monitoring and security aspects. They have been told to wear trousers and blazers instead of the traditional khaki.