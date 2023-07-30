trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642277
NewsIndia
FIRE

Ahmedabad Hospital Fire: 100 Patients Evacuated; Efforts On To Control Blaze

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:20 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Ahmedabad Hospital Fire: 100 Patients Evacuated; Efforts On To Control Blaze Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure.

AHMEDABAD: A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said. As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.


"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona