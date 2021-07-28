AIADMK attacks Tamil Nadu government, says DMK came to power by making false promises

Chennai: A Tamil hashtag (which translates to 'You said it, but, did you do it') boosted by AIADMK leaders and their supporters has been an all India trend on Twitter for much of Wednesday (July 28). The opposition party in Tamil Nadu has been questioning the ruling DMK over the fulfillment of their poll promises. The Palaniswami and Panneerselvam-led AIADMK has accused the Stalin-led DMK government of making false promises to come to power.

Abolition of NEET exam for medical entrance, reduction in fuel, cooking gas prices among other features on the list of issues that the AIADMK targeted the government on. Elected representatives and party cadre were among those seen holding placards and protesting outside their respective homes.

Speaking to the media in his home district Theni, Panneerselvam said that the DMK had made over 500 poll promises and that it ended up getting just three percent more votes than the AIADMK. He added that the new DMK government was on the backfoot, as it could not fulfill its poll promises. Former CM Palaniswami led a protest in Salem district, his native.

In a joint statement issued a few days back, the leading duo of the AIADMK- Panneerselvam and Palaniswami urged their party members to hold placards outside their homes demanding that the DMK government fulfill its poll promises. According to them, DMK President MK Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin had promised that the party would cancel the NEET entrance exam for medical entrance after coming to power.

They added that the DMK had done a volte-face after coming to power and is now asking students to prepare for the NEET exam. They also pointed out the DMK’s promises of reducing the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 4 per litre and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders, which are yet to be fulfilled.

