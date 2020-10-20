हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS

AIIMS reports first case of COVID-19 induced brain nerve damage in child

The doctors in the child neurology division are preparing a report on her health condition that they plan to publish soon.

AIIMS reports first case of COVID-19 induced brain nerve damage in child

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reported its first COVID-19 induced brain nerve damage in an 11-year-old girl, which has led to her blurred vision. The doctors in the child neurology division are preparing a report on her health condition that they plan to publish soon.

"We have found COVID-19 infection-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS) in an 11-year-old girl. This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group," said Dr Sheffali Gulati, chief, child neurology division, department of paediatrics, AIIMS, Delhi.

The nerves are covered with a protective layer called myelin that helps messages from the brain move quickly and smoothly through the body.

"This girl had come to us with a loss of vision. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) showed ADS, which is a new manifestation. However, we now know that the virus majorly affects the brain and the lungs," added Gulati. 

"We plan to publish this case report since we have established that her condition was Covid-19 induced,” also added Gulati.

The girl was undergoing treatment under Dr Gulati’s supervision. Her condition improved with immunotherapy, and she was discharged from the hospital after about 50 per cent of her vision was regained.

AIIMSCOVID-19Brain nerve damage
