AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises question over berth for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (February 17) raised question over the decision to reserve a seat for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 16).

The Hyderabad MP tweeted a photo of Preamble of the Constitution the Prime Minister Office tagging a report of the temple on wheels.

The AIMIM chief raised the question just a day after it was reported that a seat in the new train was turned into a mini-temple devoted to Lord Shiva by the railway authorities. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar told PTI that seat number 64 in coach B5 was reserved and left vacant for Lord Shiva.

"It's for the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva. Even a temple has been drawn on the seat to make people aware that the seat is reserved for the Lord Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain," Kumar had said.

Earlier on Sunday (February 16), the Railways authorities had told PTI that they are thinking if they should make a reserved seat for the "Bhole Baba" a permanent feature of the train.

The Kashi Mahakal Express, which will start plying regularly from February 20, connects Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) Jyotirlingas.

Kashi Mahakal is Indian Railways' third IRCTC-operated service and it will cover 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in around 19 hours.