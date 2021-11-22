AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest elections on as many as 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats. The party is said is stated to be in talks with other parties to form an alliance.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI, "Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell, if we form an alliance or not. We are surely in a position to win the elections."

Owaisi further said, "It is true that in Uttar Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM has become very strong. And today, we are in this position that we will win the election and get lots of votes too, InshaAllah."

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

At present, there are 110 Assembly constituencies where Muslim voters are said to be around 30-39 per cent. On as many as 44 seats, this percentage rises to 40-49 per cent while on 11 seats, the Muslim voters are around 50-65 per cent, according to media reports.

Owaisi, who is also part of `Bhaagidari Sankalp Morcha`, has fielded candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, but could not manage to win even a single constituency.

The party decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, but Owaisi campaigned against the BJP.

(With Agency Inputs)

