Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in hate speech case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has been acquitted by the special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally in Hyderabad in two cases of hate speech. 

File Photo

The court said that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to prove Akbaruddin guilty. However, the court directed Akbaruddin not to make any controversial speeches in the future in order to maintain national integrity.

Akbaruddin was under trial for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012. 

On Tuesday, the court had reserved the judgment in both the cases.

 

