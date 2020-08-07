Air India Express plane with 191 onboard skids on runway at Kerala's Kozhikode airport

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board on Friday skid on the runway of the Kozhikode airport in Kerala. According to initial reports, the pilot died in the accident. There is yet no confirmation on the number of people injured or dead in the mishap. The injured have been taken to multiple hospitals and the dead to Kondotti hospital.

A total of 191 people--184 passengers, including ten infants, two pilots, and five cabin crew were onboard the aircraft.

The flight, IX-1344, bound for Kozhikode from Dubai skidded during landing at the Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm, said the Kondotty Police. The authorities have issued helpline numbers-0543090572, 0543090573, 0543090575 and 0565463903.

Karipur Airport control room opens helpline number 04832719493 for more information on Air India Express plane accident.

"There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and six crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today," said the Air India Express. The plane has broken into two parts.

The plane fell around 35 feet down and apparently the front half took the damage but people in the rear half have survived. The Kozhikode International Airport, also known, as Karipur Airport is a tabletop airport. The flight was flying the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed immediate rescue measures in the plane crash. The Chief Minister directed local self-government minister AC Modi to immediately rush to the spot and lead the rescue operation. He left Thrissur. Police warm-up led by IG and fire and rescue team from two districts has started rescue operations. It is also proposed to set up the necessary health system and all the mechanisms of the state government should be used for disaster relief.

Vijayan also said, "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter and heavy rain at the time of landing." The DGCA has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan said, "Teams of NDRF are being rushed to Karipur Airport where the Dubai-Kozhikode flight skidded off the runway, for search and rescue."

MoCA Addl DG Media Rajeev Jain said, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. Total 191. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard."

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.