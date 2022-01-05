हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
air quality

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'very poor' category

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369 in the morning.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Wednesday (January 5, 2022).

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369 in the morning. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Wednesday.

High winds and intermittent rains are likely to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" through strong dispersion and wet deposition.

This is noteworthy that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mercury rose by a few notches in Delhi as the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

