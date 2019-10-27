close

Air quality in Delhi remains 'poor' on Saturday, likely to worsen on Diwali

The air quality continues to remain in `poor` category in New Delhi over the Diwali weekend with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 256 and 249 respectively in Burari, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

New Delhi: The air quality continues to remain in `poor` category in New Delhi over the Diwali weekend with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 256 and 249 respectively in Burari, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

In Delhi University vicinity, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were at 256 and 248, respectively. The AQI at Mathura road was 237. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicted the air quality will get even worse in coming days and the AQI is expected to be around 324 due to Diwali.

Live TV

In the wake of the increased pollution, Delhi residents have complained of a spike in respiratory problems and allergies. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana makes the situation in Delhi worse. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15. 
 

Delhi air qualityDelhiAQIpoor categoryDiwali
