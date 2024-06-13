The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday reappointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. The order said that his appointment would run concurrently with Prime Minister Modi's term or until further directives. "Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired), has been appointed as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet," stated the order.



It said that Doval, a former IPS officer would be given the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence during his term in office and that details of his appointment would be notified separately. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.