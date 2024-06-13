Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757443
NewsIndia
AJIT DOVAL

Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Advisor In PM Modi's Third Term

The official order said that former IPS officer Ajit Doval's appointment would run concurrently with Prime Minister Modi's term or until further directives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Advisor In PM Modi's Third Term ANI

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday reappointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. The order said that his appointment would run concurrently with Prime Minister Modi's term or until further directives. "Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired), has been appointed as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet," stated the order.

It said that Doval, a former IPS officer would be given the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence during his term in office and that details of his appointment would be notified separately. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA Video
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA Video
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Asked to pay toll, bulldozer driver razes booth
DNA Video
DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China
DNA Video
DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?
DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results