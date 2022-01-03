हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Elections

'Akhilesh Ji withdrew cases against 15 terrorists': BJP chief JP Nadda

Addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh`s Basti ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP chief said, "Akhilesh (Yadav) Ji, you had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but the court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. Akhilesh Ji, this is your real face."

&#039;Akhilesh Ji withdrew cases against 15 terrorists&#039;: BJP chief JP Nadda
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday (January 3) in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stating that Akhilesh has withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists.

Addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh`s Basti ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP chief said, "Akhilesh (Yadav) Ji, you had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but the court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. Akhilesh Ji, this is your real face."

Attacking the opposition, Nadda said, "We are an ideological party. We are not here to rule but to implement our ideology."  "India had to carry Article 370 for 70 years due to mistake committed by (former PM) Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a barrier in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Elections2022 UP assembly pollsJP Nadda
Next
Story

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at ongcindia.com; Direct link to apply, details here

Must Watch

PT11M8S

Delhi BJP stages 'chakka jam' protest against Kejriwal govt