'Akhilesh Ji withdrew cases against 15 terrorists': BJP chief JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday (January 3) in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stating that Akhilesh has withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists.

Addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh`s Basti ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP chief said, "Akhilesh (Yadav) Ji, you had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but the court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. Akhilesh Ji, this is your real face."

Attacking the opposition, Nadda said, "We are an ideological party. We are not here to rule but to implement our ideology." "India had to carry Article 370 for 70 years due to mistake committed by (former PM) Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a barrier in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," he added.

