हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aligarh hooch case

Aligarh hooch case: Key accused carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested

Accused Rishi Sharma was held near the Bulandshahr border in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident has so far claimed at least 35 lives.

Aligarh hooch case: Key accused carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested
Representational Image

Aligarh: The key accused in the last month's Aligarh hooch incident, which has claimed at least 35 lives so far, was nabbed in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Accused Rishi Sharma, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, was held near Bulandshahr border in western Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Sharma, whom the police described as the kingpin of the liquor mafia, was named in 13 different cases connected to the recent liquor tragedy, and was nabbed this morning on the Aligarh-Bulandshshar border as he was about to slip out of the district after being holed up in his hideouts since the past nine days.

On Saturday, the police had raised the bounty on Sharma from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

His wife, son, two brothers and a nephew were arrested in the last five days.

The search for Sharma was extended to half a dozen neighbouring states and several districts, where he had his network.

The police were tracking over 500 cell phone numbers belonging to his close circle. Police were tipped off on Saturday night that Sharma would be travelling to Bulandshshar in an SUV.

He was nabbed in his vehicle, which was carrying a large cache of spurious liquor, police said.

Nearly 50 people have died in Aligarh since consuming spurious liquor on two different occasions recently, according to police, while officials estimated that the death toll could go up to 100 as autopsy reports of another 50 hooch consumers were awaited.

"In a major breakthrough in the hooch incident, key accused and Rs 1 lakh rewardee Rishi Sharma has been arrested from near Bulandshahr border," Naithani said.

"Earlier, the police had arrested accused Vipin Yadav, with Rs 50,000 reward on his arrest, and Rishi Sharma's brother Munish Sharma carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 in this case," the SSP said.

The district police chief said so far 17 FIRs have been lodged and 61 accused arrested in Aligarh over the deaths of people after consuming spurious liquor.

Multiple police teams, he said, have carried out investigation and searches in six states since the case came to light while a crackdown on the liquor mafia also started in Aligarh.

Nine people died after consuming spurious liquor found dumped in a canal near Rohera village in the Jawan area, officials said on Friday.

Another man died on Friday in Aligarh's Kodiyagunj village and officials link it with the same stock of liquor found in the canal near Rohera village on June 2 by some brick kiln workers.

The 10 fatalities are apart from people killed in the first tragedy which broke out on May 28, in which 35 people are confirmed to have died of liquor poisoning. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aligarh hooch caseHooch casehooch tragedy
Next
Story

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Online application open for over 5000 trained graduate teacher posts, details here

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?