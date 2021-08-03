All India Congress Committee members R Mani Naidu, Dr Raj Rishi Pandey join Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: R. Mani Naidu, a member of All India Congress Committee and Dr Raj Rishi Pandey joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday (August 3).

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party after getting influenced by the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Delhi development model.

People who want to work in the interest of the public and also want to be a part of all the historic work being done by the government in sectors such as, education, health, electricity, water, roads and wifi in Delhi are becoming part of the AAP family.

Aam Aadmi National Secretary Party Pankaj Gupta welcomed everyone to the Aam Aadmi Party by wearing a cap.

Chief Spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that, "Today is a very happy day for the Aam Aadmi Party government. Many famous personalities from the Congress and BJP party are joining the Aam Aadmi Party today after being influenced by the policies of Shri Arvind Kejriwal.”

Among the members who joined the party today, R. Mani Naidu, Member of All India Congress Committee, President of Delhi South Indian Congress, twice President of the Andhra Union and presently the observer of Congress Babarpur District also joined the party.

He has also been a member of CAPART, Government of India. His wife, Uma Naidu has also contested the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections twice.

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj added that, “What makes R. Mani Naidu the most special is that he is seen as the first citizen of Telangana and the Andhra region.”



Apart from him, Dr Raj Rishi Pandey also joined the Aam Aadmi Party today. He is also a member of the All India Congress Committee.

He has been the observer of the 2019 Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections. As well as, a former Finance Adviser to the Government of Madhya Pradesh, former Secretary of NSUI Delhi and has also been the Secretary of Delhi Youth Congress.

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj welcomed all the members saying, “On behalf of the government of the Aam Aadmi Party, I welcome all the people who want to end corruption from MCD and want to work under the leadership of Shri Arvind Kejriwal to the AAP family.”

Apart from R. Mani Naidu and Dr Raj Rishi Pandey, many members of the Rashtriya Prajapati Mahasabha also took membership of the AAP government. People from other political parties also joined the Aam Aadmi Party today.

Among the senior people who joined the Aam Aadmi Party today, mainly the following people took the membership of the party:

1. Sonu Kumar Prajapati, Chief General Secretary, Rashtriya Prajapati Mahasabha, Delhi; Former District President, Samajwadi Party

2. Suresh Kumar Prajapati, President, Delhi Pradesh, Prajapati Mahasabha

3. Smt. Aarti, National President, Mahila Morcha, Prajapati Mahasabha

4. Jagpal Singh, Vice President, Delhi Pradesh, Prajapati Mahasabha; Former District Vice President, Kisan Morcha, BJP

5. Mahipal Singh Prajapati, Mandal President, Karawal Nagar, BJP; In-charge, Delhi Pradesh, Prajapati Mahasabha

6. Dharamveer Prajapati, General Secretary, Delhi Pradesh, Prajapati Mahasabha

7. Siddharth Singh, Congress

8. Anirudh Sehrawat, Congress

9. Nikhil Jain, Congress

10. Vipin Yadav, Congress

11. Bittu Pandey, Congress

12. Rajesh Garg, Representative and Former Block President

13. Harminder Singh, Representative and Block President

14. Ravinder Singh Chawal, Representative

15. Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Representative

16. Udham Singh Negi.

