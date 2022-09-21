All-women market is being set up in Lucknow; Here’s Why?

New Delhi: Lucknow will soon have an all-women market to promote female entrepreneurs and traders. The groundbreaking ceremony for the exclusive market in the city's Charbagh neighbourhood is scheduled for October 19. This year's International Women's Day saw the first mention of the idea. Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia inspected the site with the city engineer, junior engineer, and project architect. In the first phase, she directed city engineer Sudhir Kannojia to clear the land and conduct soil testing.

"I want women to be empowered in the true sense," Bhatia said. They will only be empowered once they are financially secure and able to support themselves. This market exists to realise the dream of women's empowerment.

"Previously, operating shops in the market was exclusively a male domain, with women limited to the role of sales girls, but this market is only for women traders, businesswomen, and entrepreneurs." They would have female employees here.

"The market will have a large underground parking area of 2848 square metres, where approximately 40 four-wheelers can be parked at the same time." This women's market will also be three stories high. It will have 125 12.50 square metre shops." According to the Mayor, these shops would only be available to women.