All you need to know about Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana

Under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated ‘path pradarshak', a free coaching facility for students across the state. The initiative is meant to provide free coaching for aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and other exams.

Aims and objectives of this scheme:

The Yojana is aimed towards facilitating coaching benefits for those who do not have enough resources and money to buy one. So, those who are interested in availing the benefit of this scheme can register themselves through their online website.

The Chief Minister announced this scheme through a video conference where he said that there is a provision for 50-100 students to attend the class physically, but the government believes that with the online mode there will be able to reach more people. However, the study material which is also being provided free of cost will be made available online only.

“Abhiyuda Yojana is a path pradarshak for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects of Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to Covid induced lockdown, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state so that we can provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants”, said the Chief Minister during his video conference. Also, you can read the process of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana Online Registration.

Features and benefits of Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana:

⚫ Launched on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the syllabus and question will be made available in the bank through online medium.

⚫ UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

⚫ Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana classes will start from the day of Basant Panchami.

⚫ Under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, online study material will be available as well as offline classes will also be provided to students.

⚫ Along with coaching classes, students will also be provided with guidance from various officers.

⚫ The guest lecture will be called by subject experts to fall into different subjects.

⚫ With this scheme, now students can get information about exam patterns easily.

⚫ The study material of high-level coaching institutes will also be available to students from Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy:

In this scheme, management of study material and some other responsibilities are given. Along with this, special arrangements have been asked to prepare for the main examination for the students who have successfully passed the preliminary examination, whose responsibility has also been assigned to Upam.

In the first phase, 18 divisional headquarters have been included in the scheme.

Soon e-platform will be developed for this. So that students can get e-content easily through e-platform. And the e-platform will also have a special option to ask questions.

Coaching provided under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana:

Union Public Service Commission

UP Public Service Commission

Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Eligibility criteria and important documents required:

⚫ Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh

⚫ Aadhar Card

⚫ Ration Card

⚫ Birth Certificate

⚫ Passport Size photograph

⚫ Mobile Number



