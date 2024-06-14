Advertisement
All You Need To Know About Union Minister JP Nadda's Ambitious 100-Day Action Plan for MoHFW

JP Nadda, after resuming his role as Union Health Minister, unveiled a 100-day action plan that focuses on establishing the National Health Claims Exchange, combating non-communicable diseases, and enhancing youth tobacco prevention, etc. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
JP Nadda, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, met with senior ministry officials on Friday to go over the MoHFW's 100-day plan. Nadda gets in action one day after taking office as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

What Is The 100-Day Plan MoHFW? 

JP Nadda's power-packed action plan talks about many issues the country is facing, the 100-day plan calls for: 

- The establishment of National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX)
- A national campaign against non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
- A special initiative to discourage tobacco use, particularly among youth and young adults
- Deployment of the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM (revolutionary mobile hospitals outfitted with state-of-the-art technology)
- U-WIN portal for the purpose of facilitating children's vaccination registration

JP Nadda Makes Comeback As Union Minister 

Earlier, on Tuesday, Jagat Prakash Nadda assumed charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the national capital. Nadda was accompanied by Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Ministers of State in the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. 

Nadda served as the Union Health Minister in BJP government from 2014-19. The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several assembly polls under his leadership. He is currently Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

After taking charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda took it to X and wrote, "Honoured to take charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare under the esteemed guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation's progress and the well-being of its people. As the backbone of the country, the health sector not only promotes public health but also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges."

