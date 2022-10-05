Allahabad University UG Admission 2022 registration begins TODAY at allduniv.ac.in- Check eligibility and other details here

Allahabad University 2022: Allahabad University has started the registration for undergraduate courses today on allduniv.ac.in. Candidates who are interested should be aware that they must have passed the CUET exam in order to apply. The deadline for enrollment is October 15, 2022, but registration began on October 5. The admission announcement for undergraduate programs was published by Allahabad University on October 4, 2022.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to register online

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the website allduniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on UG Counseling 2022

Then candidates will have to select the registration option and enter the required details

In the next step, candidates will have to log in using registration details

They should fill out the form, and pay the fees

Cross-check the details before submitting the form

Candidates can download the same and take its printout

The official notification reads, “The candidates with valid NTA score, having given the preference of the University of Allahabad can register from the above link. The candidates are suggested to check their eligibility as per the guidelines issued by the University and follow the instructions for filling the online registration form.”