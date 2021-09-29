Breaking: Amarinder Singh reaches Amit Shah's residence amid speculations of joining BJP

New Delhi: Amid speculations of him joining BJP, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (September 29) reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi.

Singh arrived in the city on Tuesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Punjab, days after resigning from the Chief Minister's post.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The Singh-Shah-Nadda meeting has triggered intense speculations about the Punjab Congress leader joining the BJP in the days to come. Zee Media sources said that Captain Amarinder Singh may be inducted into PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers as Union Agriculture Minister.

It has also emerged that the BJP central leadership may help Captain Amarinder Singh float a new political outfit in case he refuses to join BJP. This way, Singh would be persuaded to be part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. However, there is no official confirmation around it and these are just speculations at the moment.

It may be noted that many senior BJP and NDA leaders - Anil Vij and RPI's Ramdas Athawale - had invited Singh to be part of the BJP or the saffron party-led alliance. "Not only, Amarinder Singh, but all nationalist forces in Punjab should join hands “to defeat the gameplan of the Congress”, Haryana Minister Vij had said.

Singh's meeting with Shah comes a day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Chief. Soon after that, Singh took a dig at him saying Sidhu is not stable and not fir to lead border state of Punjab.

Live TV