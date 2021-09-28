Captain Amarinder Singh joining BJP? Ex-Punjab CM likely to be inducted into Union Cabinet, say sources

NEW DELHI: Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Tuesday evening, days after he quit as the Chief Minister of Punjab amid political turmoil in the Congress-ruled state. After his arrival here, the Punjab Congress veteran is expected to hold a series of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The proposed Singh-Shah-Nadda meeting has triggered intense speculations about the Punjab Congress leader joining the BJP in the days to come. Zee Media sources said that Captain Amarinder Singh may be inducted into PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers as Union Agriculture Minister.

It has also emerged that the BJP central leadership may help Captain Amarinder Singh float a new political outfit in case he refuses to join BJP. This way, Singh would be persuaded to be part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. However, there is no official confirmation around it and these are just speculations at the moment.

It may be noted that many senior BJP and NDA leaders - Anil Vij and RPI's Ramdas Athawale - had invited Singh to be part of the BJP or the saffron party-led alliance. "Not only, Amarinder Singh, but all nationalist forces in Punjab should join hands “to defeat the gameplan of the Congress”, Haryana Minister Vij had said.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to reporters shortly after resigning as chief minister, Amarinder Singh said he felt "humiliated" at the manner in which he was treated by the Congress high command. He said the Congress party won't even win seats in double digits if it decides to fight upcoming elections under his leadership.

Captain Amarinder Singh even called Navjot Singh Sidhu "incompetent" and "anti-national". Asked if he would endorse Sidhu as his successor, Amarinder Singh had then that he would oppose such a proposition "tooth and nail".

Replying to a question about his joining BJP, Captain Singh said, ''I will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action." Singh added that he was still a member of the Congress party.

All these developments came just four months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The Congress central leadership later appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

Live TV