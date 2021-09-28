हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

In a letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote a short cryptic message, clearly indicating that all is not well in the party.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief
File Photo

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was being seen as a major contender for the Chief Minister face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, resigned as the party’s state chief on Tuesday (September 28).

In a letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote a short cryptic message, clearly indicating that all is not well in the party and that despite the recent change of chief minister, the power tussle continues.

Sidhu will, however, continue to remain in the party.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” Sidhu wrote in the letter.

“Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” he added.

Read the letter here:

