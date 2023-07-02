Amarnath Yatra Security Upgraded: Army Implements Three-Tier Security System with Advanced Technologies

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir - In an effort to enhance the security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, the Indian Army has announced the implementation of an upgraded three-tier security system. Brigadier Amandeep Mahli of the Indian Army highlighted the pivotal role of technology in the enhanced security scenario, with the inclusion of quadcopters, night vision devices (NVDs), anti-drone teams, and bomb squads.

Brigadier Mahli emphasized the multi-tiered security arrangements, involving the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Central Armed Police Force, which have been put in place along the entire yatra route, including the lines of communication. He stated, "As far as security is concerned, we have multi-tiered security arrangements incorporating Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police & Central Armed Police Force all along the yatra route, including the lines of communication."

To ensure round-the-clock surveillance, an integrated surveillance plan has been implemented, with the deployment of aerial surveillance assets and night vision devices. The use of quadcopters and anti-drone teams demonstrates the adoption of advanced technology to tackle potential threats. The security architecture has been designed to be sensitive to the aspirations of the local Kashmiri population, minimizing inconvenience to the local residents.



Learning from past incidents, special focus has been placed on Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief plans. Brigadier Mahli stated, "Special focus has been laid on Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief plans post lessons drawn from last year's cloud burst incident." The deployment of casualty evacuation helipads and medical detachments along the entire route ensures prompt medical assistance in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, the army has conducted mock exercises on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief and security, in collaboration with stakeholders such as the National Disaster Management Authority. This proactive approach demonstrates their preparedness to handle any contingency promptly and efficiently.

In order to address potential hazards in avalanche-prone areas, the army has deployed specialized avalanche and mountain rescue teams at critical locations, which are constantly under surveillance. Additionally, resources have been allocated to improve habitat facilities for the yatris at Panchtarni and Nunwan.

Brigadier Mahli expressed the army's commitment to synergistic preparations for the yatra in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Central Armed Police Force. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the Border Roads Organization in clearing the Southern route, which had snow levels reaching up to 12 to 14 feet at certain places.

With the commencement of the 62-day Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Brigadier Mahli extended a warm welcome to all pilgrims and assured them of the highest level of security throughout their pilgrimage.