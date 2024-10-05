Amethi Murders Accused Shot By UP Police During Pistol Recovery Attempt

Amethi: Police shot a 27-year-old man accused of gunning down an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg early Saturday while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing at his instance.

According to police, the incident happened when Sub-Inspector Madan Kumar Singh of Shivratanganj Police Station was taking possession of the pistol found near a canal track.

Just when Singh was inspecting the pistol and its magazine, Chandan Verma, the accused, snatched Singh's gun from his holster and fired at him intending to kill him, police in a statement said.

In defence, Inspector Sachchidanand Rai fired a gunshot which hit Verma in his right leg, they said.

Verma was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida Friday night while fleeing to Delhi.

Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, aged six and one, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi.

Poonam had once accused Verma of harassing her and also filed a police complaint against him.

Police have seized the country-made pistol and the motorcycle, a black Enfield Bullet, used in the crime.

Meanwhile, Amethi Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said Verma was referred to the district hospital from the community health centre in Tiloi.

"He had sustained bullet injuries on his right leg. He is out of danger," the CMO said.

Dr Shubham Pandey, a physician posted at the Amethi district hospital, said Verma was brought to the facility between 5.30 am and 5.45 am.

According to Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh, Verma's attack on the family was a fallout of an affair he was having with Poonam, one of the victims.

The SP said Verma had been seeing the teacher's wife for the past 18 months.

Verma fired 10 shots and also tried to shoot himself, but the gun failed, the officer said.

Ahead of the Thursday rampage, Verma posted an update on a messaging app that there were going to be five deaths — his being the fifth.

Earlier police had found that Poonam had complained against Verma in Rae Bareli on August 18 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and for harassment.

"If anything happens to me or my family, Verma should be held responsible," she wrote in the complaint.

"Chandan Verma is a resident of Rae Bareli district. It appears that he reached the house of the victim and got enraged due to some reason after which he began shooting the family members, killing all of them," the SP said at a press conference here.

In the wake of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his condolences to the victims' kin, while the opposition launched a sharp attack against the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state.