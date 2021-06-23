Amid Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit, JD(U) MLA calls him 'PM material'

Janata Dal(United) [JD(U)] MLA Gopal Mandal believes that Nitish Kumar is 'PM material' and his 'real chair' is not that of the Bihar Chief Minister but in Delhi.

"We believe that the RJD and Congress in Bihar will split in near future. In this case, the rebel leaders will join the JD-U and not the BJP. It gives more strength to our party and we will challenge the BJP. Our leader Nitish Kumar will then claim the post of Prime Minister," MLA Gopal Mandal said.

The remarks of Mandal, who is known for his controversial statements, came as Nitish Kumar began a three day visit to national capital, which was described as "private" but stirred up speculation of the Union Cabinet's expansion with the JD(U) joining the government.

Mandal represents Bhagalpur's Gopalpur seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Mandal also attacked Chirag Paswan amid the current LJP crisis, and demanded authorities initiate an inquiry into his wealth. "We are completely sure about irregularities being found in his wealth once the financial inquiries start against him," he claimed.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Bihar CM reached the national capital on Tuesday, speculation started doing rounds about possible expansion of the Narendra Modi cabinet and his party joining the government.

There was also speculation that the Bihar Chief Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

However, Nitish Kumar and his party termed the visit as a private one for medical issues and denied any political meetings were scheduled. "Came here for personal work to get my eye tested and treated. There is no other work," Nitish Kumar said.

On possible cabinet expansion, he said, "Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. There is no talk about it."

According to sources, today (June 23) Nitish Kumar will be visiting the AIIMS for an eye check up and he has no other appointment for the day. Sources also said on medical advice, Nitish Kumar may go for minor eye procedure at AIIMS, so no meeting has been fixed.

"Right now as per the schedule, Nitish Kumarji has only one appointment... that with doctors at AIIMS. He is not meeting anyone for right now. Till now, neither time has been fixed nor has been sought for meeting the Prime Minister, BJP President or Home Minister. It is his personal visit," a senior JD(U) leader had said earlier.

Amid the buzz of a possible cabinet expansion at the month end, Nitish Kumar's visit fuelled the speculation of his JD(U) joining the Modi government and number of ministerial berths it get. Despite being part of the NDA, the JD(U) did not join the Modi government in 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

