GUJARAT MOB BEATS SANTA CLAUS

Amid Christmas festivities, Gujarat mob beats Santa Claus, says 'such activities not allowed' 

A mob in Gujarat's Vadodara attacked and thrashed a man roaming around wearing the dress of Santa Claus. The incident took place on Tuesday, 20 December, in a residential colony in Makarpura area. Confirming the incident, Police have filed a report on this incident. 

Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

According to reports, a man named Shashikant Dabhi dressed as Santa Claus went to a Christian family in Makarpura area's Avdhoot Society to wish them a Merry Christmas. He was accompanied by some leaders of the Christian community. They were celebrating at their home.

Then a group of some people entered the house of a Christian family putting a hold on the program and then attacked the man dressed as Santa Claus. After being attacked, the man had to take off his Santa Claus costume. Those attending the festival was threatened and attacked saying that the area belonged to Hindus, so they would not be allowed to celebrate like this. 

During the incident, four people, including a woman got injured. A complaint has been lodged in this matter at the Vadodara Makarpura police station. The Gujarat police said that the man was distributing chocolates in the colony disguised as Santa Claus. He was meeting people and congratulating them.

