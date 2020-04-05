Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, HRD minister: If shut down extended, will ensure no academic loss to students

Halfway through the 21-day lockdown due to spread of coronavirus COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal claimed that if the shutdown is extended beyond April 14 then the ministry is prepared to ensure that students do not suffer any loss academically.

"We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14," he told news agency PTI.

The minister also said that he is constantly reviewing the plan of action that the educational insitutions have taken during the lockdown.

On the extension of the shutdown, Pokhriyal said that the government will take that decision on April 14.

"Govt to take decision on April 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing COVID-19 situation," he said.

He also insisted that the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government.

As per the data by Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday (April 5) the number of deaths rose to 77. Also, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people have recovered, and one had migrated.