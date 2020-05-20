MHA allows holding of board exams for classes 10 and 12, issues guidelines for safety

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced the decision of the government to grant exemption from the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown measures to conduct board examination for classes 10 and 12. However, certain conditions will remain implemented like social distancing, face mask etc, for the safety of the students.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety."

Along with his tweet, Shah also attached a letter by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all the Chief Secretaries of states describing the necessary conditions to conduct the examinations.

The letter stated that no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zone; wearing of face masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory; and there shall be a provision of thermal screening and sanitizer at the centres and social distancing in all the examination centres.

It added that in view of examination to be conducted by different boards, their examination schedules should be staggered and special buses may be arranged by the states and UTs for transportation of the students to the examination centres.

The letter also stated, "As you are aware, under the guidelines on lockdown measures, the opening of schools has been prohibited. As a result, annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc. for classes 10 and 12 have been suspended."

It added, "Requests have been received from the State Governments and CBSE for conducting the Board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students. it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12."