Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, council of ministers to resume work from offices on April 13

New Delhi: All central ministers have been asked to resume work in ministries from April 13 (Monday) and put together plans for the post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy, sources said on Saturday. All ministries have been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments, the sources said, adding that one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present.

They said the government is focusing on hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease and on efforts to kick-start the economy once the lockdown is lifted. Junior officers should go to the ministry as per convenience and according to the need. The sources added that clear instructions have been given to follow social distancing.

This came hours after the Centre took into consideration the extension of lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, after holding a video conference with all the state chief ministers. During the meeting, most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and the government is considering this request. The PM will take a final call soon. The ongoing lockdown is set to end on April 14.

After the meeting, PM Modi asserted that he has emphasized that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and adherence to social distancing is very important. "Most of the people of the country understood this and stayed indoors and performed their duties. All of us followed this to save the lives of our countrymen. When every person in the country will follow government and administration guidelines our fight against the virus will be stronger," said the PM.

PM Modi told the CMs that he is available round the clock. “I am always available. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” PM Modi said during the meeting. He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease.