Amid coronavirus spread, DMRC issues advisory, asks travellers to use metro only for essential travel

In view of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday issued an eight-point advisory to metro travellers to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

The DMRC has said that random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations. In case anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of the coronavirus, he/she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities. It has also asked to use metro only for essential travels only.

Here are the eight points:

1. Use Metro for essential travel only: PI travel by the Metro only when it is essential and unavoidable.

2. Maintain social distancing: PI maintain at least 1-metre distance from each other while travelling in the Metro or at the station i.e. STANDING PASSENGERS NOT ALLOWED and ALTERNATE SEATS BE LEFT VACANT.

3. Thermal Scanning: Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations. In case anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of Corona Virus, he/she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities.

4. Skipping of stations: Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 metre between the passengers.

5. Frequency of Trains: This may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation.

6. Follow Govt. Advisory: In_course of the journey and stay within the Metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India from time to time to contain the spread of Corona Virus.

7. Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID-19-virus are strictly advised to avoid travel by the Metro or any other mode of public transport.

8. Co-operate & be patient: Let us all resolve to deal with this global crisis with patience and co-operate with the authorities to mitigate its spread.

India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 173 while most of the states and union territories imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown and India banning landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week.

A total of 1,96,200 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 18 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said. A total of 4,547 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department, adding 9,797 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 19.

The general public has been advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, the person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroid and children, the statement said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered its six hospitals to start collecting samples for coronavirus test with immediate effect, officials said. The six hospitals are -- Rajiv Gandhi Super speciality Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty Hospital.