New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Saturday (April 30, 2022) instructed officials to initiate surveillance measures for those arriving from Japan and Thailand amid fresh Covid-19 concerns.

The state government directed the officials to check RT-PCR tests for symptomatic cases at the airport testing laboratory.

Screening, surveillance and tele-monitoring for certain international arrivals have been instructed as per the recommendations of the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

According to a government circular, at Bengaluru International Airport and Mangaluru International Airport, the arrivals from the above-mentioned countries should undergo thermal screening upon arrival.

Testing through RT-PCR should be done for the symptomatic persons at the airport testing laboratory and for those found positive, the samples shall be sent for genome sequencing.

Further treatment and management of Covid-19 patients is to be followed as per the state government protocol, it added.

Karnataka reports 126 fresh Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 126 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 40,059, according to the data released by the state health department on Saturday.

According to the bulletin released by the Karnataka’s health department, the active cases in the state stand at 1,785. Bengaluru Urban's single-day tally stood at 120.

Karnataka reports 126 fresh #COVID19 cases, 76 recoveries, and 2 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,785

Positivity rate 1.26% pic.twitter.com/my2KqPQHEV — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

Karnataka also recorded 76 discharges from hospitals on Saturday, pushing the total discharges to 39,05,736.

So far, the state has seen 39,47,622 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Karnataka’s positivity rate for the day stands at 1.26 percent while the case fatality rate for the day is 1.58 percent. The state government has vaccinated as many as 10,62,53,111 people so far.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV