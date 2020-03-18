Amid COVID-19 spread, Indian Army postpones all war games and conferences until further orders

Amid Coronavirus spread, the Indian Army on Wednesday issued an advisory to all commands postponing all war games and conferences until further orders. All training activities have also been advised to either postpone or cancel, in view of the current circumstances. As per the advisory, the authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds until the situation improves.

The Indian Army medical teams have geared up to fight the COVID-19 by establishing quarantine facilities and screening camps in coordination with the civil administration of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "During morning PT/parade/roll call all troops will be screened by medical officers. Those reporting with complaints or symptoms of cough, cold or fever will be reported to the nearest military hospital to prevent cross-infection," an advisory stated.

In the first case of coronavirus affecting military personnel, an Indian Army soldier from Leh is reported to have been infected by the virus. He was on leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined on March 2. The soldier's father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran.

The Indian Army has placed its soldiers, who came in contact with a 34-year-old trooper from Leh infected with coronavirus, in quarantine and under observation, defence sources told news agency IANS on Wednesday.

The infected soldier from Ladakh Scouts Regiment, an infantry regiment of the Army known as the `Snow Warriors`, was found positive for COVID-19 and thereafter placed in an isolation ward at a hospital in Ladakh.

The Indian Army has been on the forefront in setting up quarantine bases in the country. The force has set up quarantine bases for around 4,000 people. The Army was running facilities in Manesar and Jaisalmer with 300 and 1,000 capacity respectively.

The total number of the Coronavirus cases in India reached 147 even as the government issued directives to seal the country's borders urging people to take precautions in the wake of the spread of the deadly virus. So far, three deaths have been reported from the outbreak.