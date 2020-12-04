Amid farmers protest in national capital, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

New Delhi: As the farmers' protest continues at the borders of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a new advisory for commuters and requested them to avoid some particular routes. The protest happening at the border has stopped traffic movements on key routes connecting national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Delhi Traffic Police in a series of tweets said that both Singhu and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, will remain closed. Besides, it advised people coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND as Ghazipur border on NH 24 will remain shut for traffic today.

“Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for a light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic”, the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is shut on both sides.

“Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND”, it added.

As the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' representatives on Thursday remained inconclusive, the protests will continue on the borders of the natinal capital till the demands of the farmers are met. Another round of meeting is scheduled for December 5.

