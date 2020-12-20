हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah attacks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says TMC believes in appeasement politics

"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah attacks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says TMC believes in appeasement politics
PTI photo

Bolpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 20, 2020) during his visit to West Bengal launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and said that they can never stop infiltration as they believe in appeasement politics.

"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it. Mamata Banerjee supports farmers protest but doesn't allow cultivators of Bengal to get the benefits of central schemes. Is this the way to honour the federal structure?" Shah said.

He also stated that the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

"Because of the corona, such a massive process can't be carried out. As soon as COVID-19 vaccination starts, we will discuss it," the Union Home Minister said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded his second and last day of visit to West Bengal by a press conference in Birbhum.

He also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy and alleged that the political violence is at its peak in West Bengal.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in the investigation of the deaths," stated Shah.

Shah also asserted, "The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government. If they have any doubt they can go through the rule book."

Shah also cleared the speculations over the Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and stated that a son of the soil will become the CM if BJP comes to power.

He also said, "I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use to term for Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed in other states?"

Earlier in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Bolpur that started from the Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road and continued till it reached Bolpur Circle.

He held the rally at Bolpur following a visit to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Viswa Bharati University. He also paid floral tribute to Tagore at the Visva Bharati campus in Shantiniketan.

Shah also visited Shyambati in Birbhum where he had lunch with the family of a Baul singer at their residence. He was accompanied by BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary (in-charge of West Bengal) Kailash Vijayvargiya, and national vice-president Mukul Roy.

Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

