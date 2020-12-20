Amit Shah attacks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says TMC believes in appeasement politics

Bolpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 20, 2020) during his visit to West Bengal launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and said that they can never stop infiltration as they believe in appeasement politics.

"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it. Mamata Banerjee supports farmers protest but doesn't allow cultivators of Bengal to get the benefits of central schemes. Is this the way to honour the federal structure?" Shah said.

West Bengal is yearning for change. Some glimpses from the ongoing road show in Bolpur. pic.twitter.com/tCVZZRR7Wd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

He also stated that the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be formulated after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

"Because of the corona, such a massive process can't be carried out. As soon as COVID-19 vaccination starts, we will discuss it," the Union Home Minister said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded his second and last day of visit to West Bengal by a press conference in Birbhum.

These pictures clearly reflect that the people of West Bengal have decided to wipe out the corrupt TMC government. #BengalWithBJP pic.twitter.com/tbwY4tDFLB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

He also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy and alleged that the political violence is at its peak in West Bengal.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in the investigation of the deaths," stated Shah.

Shah also asserted, "The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government. If they have any doubt they can go through the rule book."

Shah also cleared the speculations over the Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and stated that a son of the soil will become the CM if BJP comes to power.

He also said, "I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use to term for Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed in other states?"

Earlier in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Bolpur that started from the Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road and continued till it reached Bolpur Circle.

I thank people of West Bengal for such amazing affection in today’s roadshow. #BengalWithBJP pic.twitter.com/4jlc1MEy6N — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

He held the rally at Bolpur following a visit to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Viswa Bharati University. He also paid floral tribute to Tagore at the Visva Bharati campus in Shantiniketan.

Paid tributes to one of India's greatest thinkers, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, at Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan. Gurudev's contribution to India's freedom movement will forever be remembered and his thoughts will continue to inspire our generations to come. pic.twitter.com/OG70LwfRwY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Visited the iconic Sangeet Bhawan of Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan. The aura of Gurudev Tagore is still very much here. We are committed to fulfill Gurudev Tagore’s dream and restore the lost glory of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/bljZmklfuO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Shah also visited Shyambati in Birbhum where he had lunch with the family of a Baul singer at their residence. He was accompanied by BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary (in-charge of West Bengal) Kailash Vijayvargiya, and national vice-president Mukul Roy.

Bauls are the perfect reflection of our rich and versatile Bengali culture, best known for their songs and poems to God who dwells within. Thank you Basudeb Das ji for your incredible hospitality, I am truly mesmerised. pic.twitter.com/ofc6gLZPgG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Had lunch at Shri Basudeb Das ji’s home, a renowned Baul singer from Subhashpally, Shantiniketan. I heartily thank Basudeb da and his family for being an amazing host. pic.twitter.com/3CctEDhJ8K — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

