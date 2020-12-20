हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah's Bengal visit Day 2: Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum, pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Visva Bharati University

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for live updates on Amit Shah's Bengal visit: 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 20, 2020 - 12:20
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is in West Bengal on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. His visit to the state comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which is just a few months away. 

Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bolpur today to visit the Viswa-Bharati University. This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house. He is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city which will be followed by a press conference. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for live updates on Amit Shah's Bengal visit: 

20 December 2020, 12:20 PM

He is also expected to address a media briefing at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum, before he returns to the national capital on Sunday.

20 December 2020, 12:20 PM

Shah is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum where he will share meal with the family of a Baul singer. Following the lunch, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. 

20 December 2020, 12:19 PM

He will hold a roadshow in Bolpur at 2 pm today. 

20 December 2020, 12:14 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan. Shah received a warm welcome on his arrival at Birbhum on Sunday afternoon. He will participate in a non-government event in Viswa Bharati University in Shantiniketan and will also visit a few places in the campus.

20 December 2020, 11:41 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Birbhum shortly. 

20 December 2020, 11:31 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the Visva Bharati University today where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

20 December 2020, 11:27 AM

Besides the Trinamool lawmakers, two CPI(M) MLAs and one each of the CPI and the Congress joined the BJP camp on Saturday.

20 December 2020, 11:26 AM

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and spokesperson Saugata Roy described those who joined the BJP as 'traitors and weathercocks', saying that it is good that such elements are leaving the party.

20 December 2020, 11:26 AM

These leaders joined the BJP at a rally Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed in Midnapore, where he taunted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she will be left alone in her party by the time the assembly elections, due in April-May next year, are held.

20 December 2020, 11:25 AM

On December 19, in the biggest exodus from Trinamool on a single day, party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and 34 other leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, switched over to the BJP, reflecting the unease in West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the assembly elections.

