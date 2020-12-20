Amit Shah's Bengal visit Day 2: Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum, pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Visva Bharati University

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is in West Bengal on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. His visit to the state comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which is just a few months away.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bolpur today to visit the Viswa-Bharati University. This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house. He is also expected to hold a roadshow in the city which will be followed by a press conference.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for live updates on Amit Shah's Bengal visit:

