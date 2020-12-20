Amit Shah's Bengal visit Day 2: Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum, pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Visva Bharati University

20 December 2020, 12:20 PM
He is also expected to address a media briefing at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum, before he returns to the national capital on Sunday.
Shah is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum where he will share meal with the family of a Baul singer. Following the lunch, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan. Shah received a warm welcome on his arrival at Birbhum on Sunday afternoon. He will participate in a non-government event in Viswa Bharati University in Shantiniketan and will also visit a few places in the campus.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the Visva Bharati University today where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.
Besides the Trinamool lawmakers, two CPI(M) MLAs and one each of the CPI and the Congress joined the BJP camp on Saturday.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and spokesperson Saugata Roy described those who joined the BJP as 'traitors and weathercocks', saying that it is good that such elements are leaving the party.
These leaders joined the BJP at a rally Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed in Midnapore, where he taunted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she will be left alone in her party by the time the assembly elections, due in April-May next year, are held.
On December 19, in the biggest exodus from Trinamool on a single day, party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and 34 other leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, switched over to the BJP, reflecting the unease in West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the assembly elections.