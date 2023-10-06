trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671554
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Left Wing Extremism; NSA Doval, 3 CMs In Attendance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a high-level meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Left Wing Extremism; NSA Doval, 3 CMs In Attendance

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a high-level meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) today. The meeting saw the participation of Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Aswini Choubey, Arjun Munda, and Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, Eknath Shinde, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Hemant Soren respectively, along with their deputies, also took part in the meet.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhala, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director Generals of NIA, SSB, BSF, CRPF, BSF and NSG as well as Home Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of naxal-hit states.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train