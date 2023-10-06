Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Left Wing Extremism; NSA Doval, 3 CMs In Attendance

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a high-level meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) today. The meeting saw the participation of Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Aswini Choubey, Arjun Munda, and Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, Eknath Shinde, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Hemant Soren respectively, along with their deputies, also took part in the meet.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhala, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director Generals of NIA, SSB, BSF, CRPF, BSF and NSG as well as Home Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of naxal-hit states.