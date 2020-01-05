Amit Shah, other BJP leaders to carry out door-to-door pro-CAA campaign on January 5

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday (December 5) visit households across the country in order to raise awareness about the new legislation and mobilise support for the CAA.

On Sunday, Shah will launch the campaign in Delhi, BJP’s working president J P Nadda will visit households in Ghaziabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaipur.

In a related development, BJP general secretary Anil Jain said that Muslims living in India should not worry over any citizenship exercise, including National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Jain stressed that India’s only religion is its Constitution and the BJP is committed to uphold the Constitutional values. The senior BJP leader made it clear that the BJP will hold a nation-wide consultation before taking a decision on rolling out the NRC at the national level. Jain, however, stressed that there is no such proposal now.

“As BJP’s national general secretary, I can say with full responsibility that no Indian Muslim can have any danger from whatever measures come into place, be it NPR or NRC. The Constitution will take care of their concerns. India has only one religion which is its Constitution,” Jain said.

Jain slammed the Congress and other opposition parties of trying to mislead the Muslims for their political gains. The Congress and some other parties are inciting “rebellion and anarchy” in the country due to their politics of appeasement, Jain said.

Jain said that the CAA will benefit the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and those opposing it have shown extreme insensitivity. He added that people will be urged to extend their support to the CAA by posting messages and photographs on social media.