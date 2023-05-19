Amit Shah Praises 4 Gujaratis, Including PM Modi, For India's Rising Global Fame

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has praised 4 prominent Gujaratis, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for India’s rising fame across the globe. Speaking in Gujarati at a function organized on the occasion of the completion of 125 years of Delhi Gujarati Samaj on Thursday, Shah said that Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi are those four Gujaratis who made significant contributions to the modern history of India.

Shah said that the country got independence due to the efforts of Gandhiji, the country became united due to Sardar Patel, the country's democracy was revived due to Morarji Desai and India is being celebrated across the world due to Narendra Modi. "These four Gujaratis have achieved great things and they are the pride of the entire nation," said the Home Minister.

The Union Home Minister said that during the nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi, the country has accomplished many achievements. Shah said that when Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, India's economy was at the 11th place in the world, and today after nine years, the Indian economy is the 5th largest in the world.

Shah said that now many agencies, including the IMF, see India's economy as a bright spot. "Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, by conducting surgical and air strikes, India gave a message to the world that no one can tamper with India's borders."

Shah said that in a vast country like India, with 130 crore people, the Covid vaccination drive was completed in a smooth manner. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has become the world's largest mobile producer.

"India is third in the field of startups and fourth in terms of renewable energy production." He said that Prime Minister Modi did the work of abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir without any reports of violence, and made a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, as a result of which, there has not been any single major terrorist incident in nine years.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has made several efforts to strengthen the internal security and security of the borders of the country. He said that Prime Minister Modi belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to him and this is a matter of pride for all of us.

On completion of 125 years of Delhi Gujarati Samaj, Shah said when an organization completes 125 years of its establishment without expecting anything and by associating many people with it, then it showcases the strength of the organization and the community.

He said that the Gujarati community is present across the country and the world, and has always mixed well in any society, while also serving it.

The Minister also said that along with keeping the Gujaratis living in Delhi connected with their culture and civilization, this organization has done the work of motivating them towards the service of the country and society.

He further congratulated all the people associated with this organization for completing 125 years.