Amit Shah says 52 Indians killed in Delhi riots, won't categorise victims as Hindus or Muslims

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) said that recent riots in Delhi were a “planned conspiracy” and warned that no one guilty of playing a role in the communal violence will be spared. The Home Minister said, “The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle.’’

Amit Shah also paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently. "I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families," Home Minister Shah said in the Lok Sabha at the outset of his reply to the debate on Delhi violence.

“I regret that 52 Indians lost their lives in the Delhi riots. I won’t categorise the victims as Hindus or Muslims,’’ the Home Minister added. The Home Minister further stated that three people have been arrested for financing the violence in Northeast Delhi, which claimed the lives of at least 52 people and left more than 200 others injured.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, Union Home Minister said that no incident of rioting took place in the national capital after February 25.

"I would like to place on record that after February 25 no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots. We said that we are ready to hold a discussion regarding the violence after Holi because it is a festival which has a history of having violent incidents on that day," Shah said amid disruptions in the House.

"These violent incidents which have spread so much...the police also need some time to investigate it to the core. They need time to find the reasons behind it," he added.

Shah also praised Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to the other areas. "Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in the coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas," said Shah.

"We have to acknowledge that Delhi Police contained the rioting within 36 hours," he added.

Giving details of the action taken by the Delhi Police, Shah said “From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered and over 1,100 persons identified for their role in Delhi riots.’’

“A Total 2,647 people have been detained or arrested for violence in Delhi. 152 weapons seized and 49 cases lodged under the Arms Act. We are analysing the CCTV footage using face identification software,” Shah said, adding it does not discriminate on basis of religion or clothes.

We have credible evidence suggesting that more than 300 rioters from the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh came to create mayhem in Delhi, Shah told the MPs in Lok Sabha.

''National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited riot-affected areas on my request to raise the morale of the Delhi police,'' Shah said while replying to his criticism over his absence in the aftermath of the riots in Delhi.

''US President Donald Trump's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area" Shah said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the recent incidents of violence in the North-East Delhi were in the making for months.

Lekhi also criticised the Congress party, stating that "some people have the history of setting things ablaze."

At least 52 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence.