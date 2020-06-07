Amit Shah sounds Bihar poll bugle, holds Jansamvad rally aimed at connecting people for COVID-19 fight

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday (June 7) launched the election campaign in Bihar as he addressed the party workers and cadres through a virtual rally, which was first of its kind. The Union Minister asserted that the Jansamvad rally has nothing to do with Bihar assembly elections, which is due this year but is aimed at connecting people for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said he salutes crores of coronavirus warriors in the country who helped fight the virus outbreak. "I want to salute the crores of corona warriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution," he said during his address.

The senior BJP minister lauded Bihar's historical relevance in the first rally in the state this year, stating, "The land of Bihar made the world experience democracy for the first time. Where the foundation of the great Magadha Empire was laid. This land has always led India."

Shah also took at dig at Opposition RJD and Congress, who protested earlier in the day against his rally by beating utensils. "Some people welcomed our today’s virtual rally by clanging thalis. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi’s appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting COVID-19," in a comment against today's protest held at Patna.