हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal over Delhi COVID-19 situation

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital. 

Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal over Delhi COVID-19 situation
IANS photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday (June 21) evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital. 

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital.

Tags:
Amit ShahDelhiCOVID-19CoronavirusArvind KejriwalSanjay SinghSatyendar Jain
Next
Story

5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks northeast India, epicentre in Mizoram
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Defense Minister meet with three army chiefs & CDS on India-China dispute