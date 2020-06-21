Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal over Delhi COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday (June 21) evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital.