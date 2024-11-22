Amravati Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sulbha Sanjay Khodke vs Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Amravati, located in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, is one of the key constituencies in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Known for its historical significance and a mix of both urban and rural voters, Amravati has traditionally been a stronghold for various political parties. The constituency is crucial in shaping the political landscape of Vidarbha, and its results could have a broader impact on the state's electoral trends.

Key Candidates

In the 2024 elections, 22 candidates are contesting for the Amravati seat, out of an initial 37 applications. Some of the prominent candidates include:

Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh (Indian National Congress)

Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (Nationalist Congress Party - NCP)

Jagdish Gupta (Independent)

From the 37 applicants, 30 were accepted, with 7 applications withdrawn.

Past Election Results

2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections:

In the 2019 elections, Sulbha Sanjay Khodke of NCP defeated the incumbent Sunil Deshmukh of Indian National Congress (INC). Khodke's victory marked a shift in the political dynamics in Amravati, with NCP gaining influence.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Dr. Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh from BJP won the seat with 84,033 votes (52.10% vote share). He defeated Raosaheb Shekhawat from INC, who received 48,961 votes (30.35%). Deshmukh won by a substantial margin of 35,072 votes.

Political Context and Dynamics

Amravati’s political landscape has become more competitive in 2024, with the BJP strengthening its base through alliances and targeted campaigns. The presence of independent candidates and smaller parties further adds complexity to the contest, making this a closely watched seat.

The Election Battle

The contest is primarily between NCP, which holds the seat currently through Sulbha Khodke, and the BJP, which has had a strong presence in the past. The Indian National Congress (INC), which has historically been successful in Amravati, is also a key player in the race, with Sunil Panjabrao Deshmukh vying to reclaim his seat.

Voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra took place on November 20, 2024, and the counting of votes is currently underway today. As the results are awaited, it will be crucial to see if NCP can maintain its stronghold or if the BJP will make a decisive breakthrough in this important constituency.