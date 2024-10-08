Anantnag West Assembly Constituency: Will Gulshan Akhter Give Close Fight To NC And BJP

New Delhi: As the counting takes place for much awaited assembly election results today (October 8), the guess game will be regarding formation of the Jammu & Kashmir will be over. The J&K Assembly poll results will also be keenly observed as it is the first after the abrogation of Article 370.

The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65.

J&K Assembly elections are happening after a gap of 10 years while the outcome of the polls is set to define the future course of the Union Territory.

Anantnag West Assembly constituency, which is also part of Anantnag Rajouri lok sabha constituency will see a close contest from Gulshan Akhter, IND candidate with NC's Abdul Majeed Bhat, BJP's Mohd Rafiq Wani, PDP's Abdul Gaffar Sofi, IND's Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, IND's Aaqib Mushtaq Ganie, JKNPPB's Mohammad Rafiq Wani, JKDPAZ's Bilal Ahmad Deva and JDU's Gull Mohd Bhat.

