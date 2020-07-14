Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 15,000 for final rites of people succumbing to coronavirus COVID-19

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) announced a sum of Rs 15,000 for the final rites of people succumbing to COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of the recent COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the news and said the order will come into force with an immediate effect.

CM said that no patient should be denied medical treatment and if a hospital authority refuses to do so, they will be dealt with severely and the hospital permissions will also be revoked.

In a review meeting held at the Tadepalli Camp office in Amaravati, CM Reddy also discussed the preventive measures to be further taken on the COVID-19 cases and directed the state health officials to focus on quality in COVID care centers, hospitals and quarantine centers.

There will also be a focus on quality meals and the sanitation work in the COVID centers.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to come up with feedback call center number at COVID centers in order to receive suggestions.

He directed the officials that the COVID centres should be made permanent.



Officials briefed CM Reddy on the special buses that have been arranged to use in the highly contained areas for further testings.

Officials also stressed on the need for further requirement of the medical staff of around 17,000 doctors and 12,000 nurses.

As of 10 AM on Tuesday, a total of 30,163 positive infections have been registered in the state, out of which 14,528 are active cases.

The death count in the state stands at 408.