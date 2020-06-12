Andhra Pradesh Manabadi BIEAP Inter result 2020 to be announced in 1 hour at bie.ap.gov.in

New Delhi: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students will be declared at 4 pm on Friday (June 12).

In a statement issued by the board, the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

Here's how you can check your results:

* Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

* Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

* Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

* Varify your details before submitting it.

* Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

* Download your result in PDF format for future reference.