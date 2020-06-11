Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020 to be declared on June 12; visit bie.ap.gov.in to check scorecard

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students on Sunday, i.e. on June 12. The result will be released at 4 pm on the official website of the board which is bie.ap.gov.in.

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Andhra 1st and 2nd Year Inter result declaration has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdown. However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.

Follow these simple steps to check your results:

Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

Varify your details before submitting it.

Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

