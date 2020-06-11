हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AP Inter Results 2020

Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020 to be declared on June 12; visit bie.ap.gov.in to check scorecard

This year, the Andhra 1st and 2nd Year Inter result declaration has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdown. 

Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020 to be declared on June 12; visit bie.ap.gov.in to check scorecard
File Photo

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to release the Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students on Sunday, i.e. on June 12. The result will be released at 4 pm on the official website of the board which is bie.ap.gov.in. 

Once announced,  the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year, the Andhra 1st and 2nd Year Inter result declaration has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdown. However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.

Follow these simple steps to check your results: 

Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. 
Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020
Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided. 
Varify your details before submitting it. 
Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download your result in PDF format for future reference. 
 

Tags:
AP Inter Results 2020Check Manabadi Inter Results 2020Manabadi Inter Results 2020bie.ap.gov.inAP Inter Results 2020 TomorrowBIEAP AP Inter Results 2020AP Inter Results 2020 1st yearAP Inter Results 2020 2nd year4 PM in the eveningAP Intermediate Results 2020 on 12th June 2020
Next
Story

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown extension if COVID-19 norms violated
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Palghar lynching case: SC seeks answers from Centre and Maharashtra government on demand for CBI investigation