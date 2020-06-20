Andhra Pradesh to not conduct class 10th exams amid prevailing coronavirus COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday (June 20) decided not to conduct the class 10th exams amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Andhra Pradesh govt has decided not to conduct 10th class exams in the wake of COVID-19," State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was quoted by ANI.

According to the Health Ministry at 8 AM on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a total of 7,961 coronavirus confirmed cases, out of which 3,948 are still active.

There have been 96 COVID-19 deaths in the State so far.