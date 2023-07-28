Anju's New Video In Hijab With Nasrullah Goes Viral

Days after reports of Anju converting to Islam to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, another video of Anju has surfaced in which she can be seen wearing Hijab. In the video, Nasrullah can also be seen sitting with her. There is a third person also in the video whose identity is not known. In a rerun of a Seema Haider-like case, Anju, who hails from Rajasthan, crossed over to Pakistan to meet her lover with all the necessary documents. The woman is a resident of Bhiwadi and married with two kids. However, unlike Seema, Anju was granted entry into Pakistan by the authorities based on a visa.

After Anju got married to Nasrullah, her father disowned her. Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas had expressed his sorrow and disappointment at his daughter’s actions. “She is as good as dead for the family. She has no right to come back to India. If she returns, then she has to face strict punishment. What she did is wrong and people who do that deserve punishment,” Gaya Prasad Thomas said while speaking to ANI. Anju, a married Indian woman travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend there on Tuesday.

Further, talking about the same, Thomas said that Anju has no right to take her two children. “India is a respectable country and I’m ashamed of what she did and apologised to the government. He added that she doesn’t have any right to take her two children. Don’t let her touch them,” he said. Urging to the government of India, he said, “Her action and name are a taint on us therefore I requested to remove my name from my daughter’s name.”

"We don't have any relations with her (Anju). The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her. I had never imagined that my daughter could do something like this. What she has done is very shameful," said Gaya Prasad earlier. Anju’s husband-- Arvind Kumar said that before leaving, his wife told him that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur.

"I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why she went to Lahore and how she got the visa and other stuff. She informed me that she will return within two to three days," Kumar said while speaking to ANI. Rajasthan Police took cognizance of the matter and initiated a preliminary investigation.

As per Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar, prima facie indicates that it is a matter of love affair. The police official also added that action will be taken against Anju if any fake document is used to cross the border. “Prima facie, this can be a matter of love affair, but we can't say anything until concrete evidence is found. We will not take any formal investigation since no complaint has been received. There are acts like the Passport Act and others, action can be taken against her if any fake document has been used to cross over. All angles will be investigated if necessary," the police official said.

Earlier, Haider had crossed over into India illegally to move in with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. The Pakistani national Seema Haidar met her Indian lover over the popular online game PUBG. (With ANI inputs)