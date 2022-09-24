Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals torch Uttarakhand resort, BJP expels accused's father

Dehradun: A day after his son Pulkit Arya was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri, the BJP expelled him and his father Vinod Arya from the party. The brother of the accused was also removed as vice president of the state OBC commission by the government. Vinod Arya's son Pulkit - who owns the resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block - was arrested on Friday (September 23) along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for the past few days.

Meanwhile, anger is mounting as locals set fire to the Vantara resort, which was owned by Pulkit.



WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.



The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case. pic.twitter.com/7Zx0T6HJIB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

BJP's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and his son Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister's rank. Secretary (Social Welfare) L Fanai said Ankit has been removed as the vice president of the state OBC Commission.

The three murder accused - Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta - were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. According to reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort where she worked were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort. On Friday Uttarakhand authorities bulldozer the Vanatra Resort owned by Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist.

Police earlier on Saturday recovered the body of the receptionist from the Cheela canal where the accused had allegedly dumped her. 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was reported missing a few days ago. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said."The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident," Dhami tweeted on Saturday."In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter," Dhami wrote.

